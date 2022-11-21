Caillou Pretends to be

Not Available

Caillou the Helper: Caillou needs first aid attention as a patient, then helps police officers on the job, and finally plays a game of croquet with Grandpa. Captain Caillou: Grandpa surprises Caillou with a remote control sailboat! Caillou then visits an airport and attends his first wedding ceremony as a ring bearer. Caillou the Builder: Caillou builds a road in the sandlot, helps Daddy and Grandpa build a home for charity and visits his first house in the sky, an apartment building. Caillou the Scientist: Caillou learns about magnets, visits dinosaurs at a natural history museum, and learns about spaceships and astronauts during story time.