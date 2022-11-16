Not Available

Mid-1950s. Don Polo¸ rich and influential landed¸ has two children: legitimate and spoiled Abel¸ and Caín¸ born from the relationship with an employee of the ranch¸ and who since childhood has been treated as any pawn. Despite its condition¸ brothers¸ maintain a good friendship until that appears the restless Margarita¸ whose love face. The girl is forced to marry Abel¸ who dies at the hands of his older brother. Cain flees with Margarita to join the group commands the Bandit Pedro Palos. Violence is merciless in their lives.