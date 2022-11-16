Mid-1950s. Don Polo¸ rich and influential landed¸ has two children: legitimate and spoiled Abel¸ and Caín¸ born from the relationship with an employee of the ranch¸ and who since childhood has been treated as any pawn. Despite its condition¸ brothers¸ maintain a good friendship until that appears the restless Margarita¸ whose love face. The girl is forced to marry Abel¸ who dies at the hands of his older brother. Cain flees with Margarita to join the group commands the Bandit Pedro Palos. Violence is merciless in their lives.
View Full Cast >