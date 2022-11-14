Cairo Affaire

Not Available

"It felt like a spy movie." Mauro Andrizzi travelled to Tehran to present Iraqi Short Stories, his film that dealt with the 2003 US invasion of Iraq. After the screening, he was approached by an Iraqi lady, who pointed out some inaccuracies and wanted to have lunch with him to express her ideas about the war. This however was not the end of her interest in the Argentine filmmaker. A later trip took him to Egypt, where the air was full of conspiracy theories. Shark attacks in the Red Sea threatened to damage the tourism industry, and the government ordered hundreds of sharks to be hunted. Two weeks later, crocodiles started to attack people on the shores of the Nile. The last of Andrizzi's intriguing spy triptych takes us to Sana'a in Yemen and deals with the story of local Al Qaeda founder Anwar al Awlaki and a Croatian actress.