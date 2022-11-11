Cairo Calling

Not Available

Ahmed is in for the shock of his life when his mother calls from Cairo to announce her imminent visit to Montreal . He has to clean up his act to get ready for her arrival. He convinces his entourage to play along for the duration of her stay, telling them that the visit is a short one. But Mother has other plans... She is a woman on a mission and is ready to stay for as long as it takes for her to see it through. In fact, she has an open ticket! Ahmed's patience as well as his friends' will be severely tested as his mother tries to bring her old world values into their lives. But she too will get tested when she realizes the true meaning of the old saying : be careful what you wish for, it may just come true...