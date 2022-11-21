Cairo Time

Not Available

Three stories take place over the course of a single day in Cairo. Lila, a retired actress, is looking for Sameh, her last co-star. Salma, is dating Wael and is in Wael's friend's apartment, after their marriage breaks down. Hazem is a young drug dealer on the run from Alexandria to Cairo and picks up an old man with Alzheimer's disease. The six characters find themselves at decisive points of their lives, which although disparate, are brought together by destiny, and are brought out through pitch-perfect performances by Egyptian cinema's legends.