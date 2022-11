Not Available

Deep in the swamps of south Louisiana, a centuries old curse has been reborn. With massive jaws, huge teeth and deadly paws, the Loup Garou, sometimes called a Rougarou, the strongest and most powerful of all werewolves, wreaks havoc on a small, southern town. The beast is not alone. Bigfoot soon encroaches on the Loup Garou's territory and challenges him. Who will win? Bigfoot or Werewolf?