“Cake and Candle” is part of the “Quarantine” series we decided to carry out during this period as a way to keep creative, active and have fun. All parts are developed on the same wall of Isabel’s studio. This action is No. 23 of this series of video performances mivi performed daily. Today we celebrate Llorch’s birthday, referring to some of the safety measures recommended in this pandemic: distancing and masks … This makes the act supposedly cheerful since blowing birthday candles becomes almost impossible, absurd and, above all, sad. This series follows the line of work that Isabel has been developing since 2016, making simple, minimal, everyday and absurd actions around one minute in duration, and making use of everyday materials. The main difference lies in that in this case the frequency is daily, rather than weekly, as well as being carried out collaboratively with fellow collaboartors Llorch Talavera.