Not Available

Discrimination is never a laughing matter, but it is ripe for sexy satire in Raging Stallion's busy bareback bakery Cake Shop, a behind the scenes look at two guys, a dream, and some very special ingredients. Written and directed by award-winner Steve Cruz, this baker's dozen of comic creampie kinksters - Donnie Argento, Beaux Banks, Romeo Davis, Ricky Larkin, Cain Marko, Draven Navarro, Jake Nicola, Sharok, Devin Trez, Jason Vario, Wade Wolfgar, Beaux Banks and Draven Navarro (okay we counted the last two twice, as they both do double duty) - is just icing on the cake! Or is that cakes?