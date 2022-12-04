Calamity's Bill

Not Available

William Finch suffers a terrible accident and revisits his shameful past in purgatory. In the Wild West, cowboys have to make tough decisions, and now that William is gone, he has to face the consequences of his choices. In the dreamlike afterlife, his best friend, Arthur, leads him through every monumental moment in his life, including the moment he killed him, the moment he stole from an innocent woman with a gambling addiction, the moment he left his sister in his hometown, and the moment he killed a corrupt sheriff.