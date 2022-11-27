Not Available

When ARMANDO and CARLOS PENA set off to carry their mother's ashes back to South Texas and reunite with their brothers, the road reveals more than they bargained for. Calavera Highway (Skeleton Highway), traces the odyssey of two brothers as they decipher their family's story-why their mother ROSA was outcast by her own family, and what happened to their father PEDRO, who disappeared during the notorious 1954 U.S. government deportation program, "Operation Wetback," in which over a million Mexican and Mexican Americans were forced across the border. A sweeping story of a family of seven men grappling with the meaning of masculinity, fatherhood, and a legacy of rootless beginnings.