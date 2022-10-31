1984

Calendar Girl Murders

  • Crime

Release Date

April 6th, 1984

Studio

Tisch/Avnet Productions Inc.

Millionaire Richard Trainor is celebrating the fact that his new calendar featuring twelve nude woman is a huge success. However the party is ruined when Miss January is pushed off a building and later on that night Miss February is knifed to death. Policeman Lieutenant Dan Stoner is assigned to the case and he immediately strikes a friendship with photographer Cassie Bascomb. While Dan investigates the case Cassie is attacked. What connection is she to the case and will the killer be caught before he/she reached Miss December.

Cast

Sharon StoneCassie Bascomb
Barbara BossonNancy
Robert BeltranMooney
Pat CorleyTony
Robert MorseNat Couray
Alan ThickeAlan Conti

