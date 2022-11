Not Available

Calexico's Southwestern-flavored fusion of spaghetti Western music, 1950s jazz, Portuguese Fado and other eclectic influences is on full display in this 2006 appearance on "Austin City Limits." Sam Beam (Iron & Wine) and Sarah Beam join the band for "He Lays in Reins." Other songs include "Convict Pool," "Across the Wire," "Cruel," "El Picador," "Sunken Waltz," "Not Even Stevie Nicks," "Stray," "All Systems Red," "Sonic Wind" and more.