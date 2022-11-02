Not Available

Calexico: World Drifts In (Live At The Barbican London)

  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Live, the performance from November 2002 as part of the Beyond Nashville Festival. The stage is filled with musicians and their instruments - guitars, drums, trumpets, harps, violins and some that are less recognisable. Calexico are a breath of fresh air. They could be equally at home playing with alternative country artists, at festivals, with rock bands or on the streets of Mexico - their adopted home land that is portrayed so beautifully in their music and captured so elegantly on this video.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images