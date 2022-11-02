Calexico: World Drifts In (Live At The Barbican London)

Not Available

Live, the performance from November 2002 as part of the Beyond Nashville Festival. The stage is filled with musicians and their instruments - guitars, drums, trumpets, harps, violins and some that are less recognisable. Calexico are a breath of fresh air. They could be equally at home playing with alternative country artists, at festivals, with rock bands or on the streets of Mexico - their adopted home land that is portrayed so beautifully in their music and captured so elegantly on this video.