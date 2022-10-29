Calibre .357

Not Available

Nelson Grant, secret agent of the FBI, is traveling to Manila with the order to track down the boss of a powerful drug syndicate and to smash his organization. Simultaneously he wants to avenge his best friend’s death who was killed insidiously by the gangster boss. Totally on his own he fights his way through, and he goes mercilessly his own way, leaving a trail of blood behind him. – He is not able to depend on anyone, with the exception of his weapon, a magnum caliber 357, which he got from his dead friend. Will he be able to solve the task; will he be able to avenge the murder of his friend?