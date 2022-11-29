Not Available

New York City attracts Jane and Carlos, like so many others, with the promise of a better life. That's why they've left their home country, Brazil. Yet as immigrants, they don't have all the opportunities that the American dream implies. Their search for a new and better life represents that of all the immigrants who dare to attempt a fresh start in another country. It is also the story of changes taking place in United States and Brazil. The fictional story about Jane and Carlos in this experimental film is intertwined with the personal experiences of the film team, which reports in interspersed episodes about their own immigration and that of others they've researched.