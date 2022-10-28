Not Available

California

  • Western

Paramount

"Wicked" Lily Bishop joins a wagon train to California, led by Michael Fabian and Johnny Trumbo, but news of the Gold Rush scatters the train. When Johnny and Michael finally arrive, Lily is rich from her saloon and storekeeper (former slaver) Pharaoh Coffin is bleeding the miners dry. But worse troubles are ahead: California is inching toward statehood, and certain people want to make it their private empire.

Cast

Barbara StanwyckLily Bishop
Barry FitzgeraldMichael Fabian
George CoulourisCapt. Pharaoh Coffin
Albert DekkerMr. Pike
Anthony QuinnDon Luís Rivera y Hernandez
Frank FaylenWhitey

