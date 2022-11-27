California Boys 2

Not Available

In this latest sizzling summertime release from Helix Studios, we return to sunny California and the wild wild boys of the wild wild west! From sexy skater boys to comic book cuties, to the classic tale of an adorable small town twink transplant's big move to the big city, these gorgeous golden state sweeties prove from scene to smoldering scene that underneath the studly jock wear, hot broey attire or precious preppy duds, the beautiful boys of Cali are all the same and by "the same", we mean absolutely angelic and dreamy perfection! Don't miss a minute of this steamy sequel & fap-tastic feature film as all of your favorite jailbait bottoms & barely legal tops prove once again that the west coast is the best coast.