Califórnia Brasileira - O Hardcore Punk em Santos 1991 - 1999

In the 1990s, due to an enormous amount of independent bands in activity, the great public present at the shows, and of course, in its geography, in the city of Santos earned the nickname “California Brazilian ”. Approved by one, recovered by others, the fact is that the nickname captured and the importance of the local scene in this history and undeniable. In a decade, an island - yes, Santos is on an island - exported names like Garage Fuzz, Safari Hamburguers, White Frogs and much, much more. And it matters in real time as the main trends of American hardcore and punk, reaching the point of such styles playing the city's young music in the mid-1990s, all of this coupled with a lot of surfing and skateboarding, of course. This doc deals only with this period and phenomenon, showing Brazil as stories and peculiarities of the local scene under the vision and direction of directors Rodiney Assunção and Wladimyr Cruz (“Woodstock - More than a store”, “A new wave of ").