California Crisis

Noera is heading to work after drinking all night with a friend when he meets Marcia, a young biker heading towards Los Angeles. They abruptly get involved in a car chase and Marcia ends up retrieving a locked metal box from one of the pursued vehicles. Within it, a dark sphere. Many people want the orb at any cost forcing Noera and Marcia to desperately run away while trying to figure out what exactly is the strange object they are carrying.