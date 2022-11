Not Available

Directed by Philip Ford in 1948. When cowboy Monte Hale (Monte Hale) returns home to investigate his uncle's murder, he's mistaken for a fierce outlaw and is hired by the town's corrupt mayor, Lance Dawson (Douglas Evans), as the new sheriff. But Monte secretly works to undermine Dawson's land-grabbing schemes. Monte defends the feisty owner (Lorna Gray) of a gold mine that Dawson covets, although she is suspicious of the cowpoke's loyalties and demands that he prove himself.