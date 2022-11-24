California Quake

Not Available

Janet Gunn and her son are in the Los Angeles forest investigating a series of mysterious quakes. (She separated from her husband due to a rather badly handled drunk driving subplot) Jack Scalia parachutes in and informs them an Evil Corporation is testing nuclear weapons underground. Two is added to two and Janet and Jack realize that the nukes are causing the earthquakes. "Are you saying the ground shakes because of the (nuclear) explosions?" Jack Scalia's character incredulously asks.