There is a dash, a swing to the title of this Reginald Denny film which spells romance and adventure. Perhaps you'll be reminded of Wally Reid's auto stories with this entry. It's cut by the same author from an identical pattern. The scapegrace son loses his sweetheart when he cuts up a few devilish didoes. The star and Gertrude Olmsted take care of the romance, and John Steppling and Fred Esmelton take care of the parental argument.