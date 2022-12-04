California Street

Not Available

The reiteration of information in a constant scrolling of 24 frames per second, the coupling of positive and negative bands, then front and rear focal length variations progressively fragment the cinematographic space according to a recurring structure, highlighting the mechanism of the focal device. kinetic. This decreasing fragmentation disarticulates filmic continuity and hampers the discursive act, by which an observer apprehends a “reality” in the cinematographic field and sends it back to the construction of the perceived space.