Hotshot surfers scour the world for extreme thrills, slinging from one corner of the world to another, but time and again they return to California, where water athletes abound and for good reason: The state has amazing beaches and even more amazing waves. Join Jamie O'Brien, Shane Beschen, Bobbie Martinez, Kelly Slater, Dane Reynolds, the Curran brothers, Bruce and Andy Irons and the Malloys as they indulge in some California dreamin'.