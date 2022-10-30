Not Available

Dicky bears the full weight of the small, financially unstable family circus on her shoulders. She has an ambivalent relationship with her brother-in-law Willy, who is the widower of Dicky's deceased sister Jena. Dicky takes care of Willy's little son Timo, and treats him as if he is her own son. When Willy's parents suggest Timo should go to a boarding-school to get a normal education, Dicky is very much upset. She cannot understand why Willy doesn't support her and why he thinks of putting his own son away. Young Tunisian tent builder Tarek has just arrived to work in the circus. Because Willy drinks a lot and often gets aggressive, Dicky spends more and more time in Tarek's company. Slowly but surely already faltering relationships start disrupting the circus. Dicky realizes that she must make a drastic choice. This is not the choice between the two men in her life, but between her love for little Timo, her loyalty to her family and the circus, and her own personal freedom.