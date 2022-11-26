Calino and His Boarder

Not Available

Calino decides to take a boarder. The gentleman turns out to be a huntsman. All goes well until pay day when the roomer refuses to get out of bed to pay his bill. He says that his pocketbook is in one of his trunks in the garret. Up goes the anxious Calino and his officious mother and sister only to find, upon ransacking each trunk, a furious African lion emerge. The hungry beasts pursue the trio in full haste and the complications and situations encountered are unusually comical. Calino never pays the board bill.