Call Girl\'s Story: The Pursuit Of Money

When Ambers parents refuse to help assist with her college tuition, she's got to figure out a financial situation as quickly as possible. After discovering that her friend Brittany has made a killing working as a "companion" for men she meets through web-camming, Amber, a virgin, takes it upon herself to look for her own sugar daddy. After her first successful endeavor with a billionaire real estate agent, she is set up with a businessman who not only has a lot of money - he also has a wife. With her morality tested, Amber is left wondering whether the road to financial freedom is worth compromising the things she values the most.