Call Heaven to Heaven

The social media stars Mengli (played by Joyin CHOI) and Xiaomiao (played by YoMi) are joined by their university friend Yuying (played by Kabby HUI) on a trip to an island for their live show. Granny Xiong (played by CAO Yang), the boat rower, proposes to take them to another island, and it turns out to be a trap to get her disabled grandson a bride! The girls are then locked-up, and with time they begin to give in in exchange for water and food. The long-awaited chance finally arrives! But only when they make a run, they realize that they are faced with more than two captors! The girls’ morale takes another hit when Yuying finds herself pregnant. They must work on their last chance to escape before it is too late.