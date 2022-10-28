Call Me Bwana

A returning moon capsule goes off course and lands in Africa where a little-known tribe find it. Washington sends Matthew Merriwether to recover it, thinking he is an expert on the region, when in fact he is no such thing. Meanwhile a foreign power sends Secret Agent Luba to try and get the capsule for themselves. But once they reach their destination they find that the tribe believe the capsule to be sacred and won't give it up.
|Bob Hope
|Matt
|Anita Ekberg
|Luba
|Edie Adams
|Frederica
|Lionel Jeffries
|Ezra
|Percy Herbert
|First Henchman
|Paul Carpenter
|Col. Spencer
