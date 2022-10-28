1963

Call Me Bwana

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 13th, 1963

Studio

Eon Productions

A returning moon capsule goes off course and lands in Africa where a little-known tribe find it. Washington sends Matthew Merriwether to recover it, thinking he is an expert on the region, when in fact he is no such thing. Meanwhile a foreign power sends Secret Agent Luba to try and get the capsule for themselves. But once they reach their destination they find that the tribe believe the capsule to be sacred and won't give it up.

Cast

Bob HopeMatt
Anita EkbergLuba
Edie AdamsFrederica
Lionel JeffriesEzra
Percy HerbertFirst Henchman
Paul CarpenterCol. Spencer

