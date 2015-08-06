2015

Call Me Lucky

  • Documentary
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 6th, 2015

Studio

Not Available

An inspiring, triumphant and wickedly funny portrait of one of comedy’s most enigmatic and important figures, CALL ME LUCKY tells the story of Barry Crimmins, a beer-swilling, politically outspoken and whip-smart comic whose efforts in the 70s and 80s fostered the talents of the next generation of standup comedians. But beneath Crimmins’ gruff, hard-drinking, curmudgeonly persona lay an undercurrent of rage stemming from his long-suppressed and horrific abuse as a child – a rage that eventually found its way out of the comedy clubs and television shows and into the political arena.

Cast

Carter ThorneHimself
David CrossHimself
Patton OswaltHimself
Tom KennyHimself
Margaret ChoHerself
Steven WrightHimself

View Full Cast >

Images