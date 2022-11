Not Available

Gallic filmmaker Françoise Romand helmed this unusual French-language human interest documentary in 1986. The work travels to a small French village, where a male Communist activist with an apparently happy marriage and family decides to become a transsexual with his wife's unbridled support. The subject ultimately renames herself Ovida Delecte . Meanwhile, the couple's teenage son harbors some serious reservations about his father's transsexuality.