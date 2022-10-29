Not Available

Call Me Mrs. Miracle

  • Fantasy
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Front Street Productions

About the Movie: Debbie Macomber's Call Me Mrs. Miracle No one celebrates the holidays like Emily Merkle (Doris Roberts) – or Mrs. Miracle as she is known by some – who is back to ensure that this Christmas is the most magical and meaningful of all. When Mrs. Miracle appears as a seasonal employee in the toy department at the financially troubled Finley’s Department Store, neither the store’s owners, nor the customers, have any idea of the events that are about to unfold. Just when it seemed Christmas might not come at all this year, Finley’s favorite employee proves they don’t call her Mrs. Miracle for nothing! Also starring Jewel Staite, Eric Johnson and Lauren Holly.

Cast

Doris RobertsMrs. Merkle / Mrs. Miracle
Jewel StaiteHolly Wilson
Lauren HollyLindy Lowe
Eric JohnsonJake
Quinn LordGabe Larson
Catherine Lough HaggquistClair Flowers

Images