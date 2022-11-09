Not Available

Call me Salma is a documentary film about love and loss. Set in the crowded back alleys of Dhaka, Bangladesh, the film follows Salma as she enters the mysterious and rich world of transsexuality. Salma, a 15-year old Hijra, left her village and family to enter the effervescent city life in search of a clear identity, love and above all, a sense of acceptance. Emotionally torn between her youth and her desire of being a woman, Salma will be faced with events that will force her, as well as the audience, to question any preconceived notions of gender, sexuality, family and love.