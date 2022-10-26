1975

Call Me Savage

  • Romance
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 11th, 1975

Studio

Produzioni Artistiche Internazionali

Caracas, Venezuela. Just after her engagement with Vittorio, Nelly runs away from him. As he pursued her, she looks for help to Martin, a French middle-aged man she met by accident. He helps her to escape and drives her to the airport and gives her a plane ticket to Paris. Then he thinks he can go back to his peaceful lonely life on his island. Of course, he is wrong and will be bothered again by Nelly...

Cast

Catherine DeneuveNelly
Luigi VannucchiVittori
Tony RobertsAlex Fox
Bobo LewisMiss Mark
Dana WynterJessie Coutances
Vernon DobtcheffColeman

View Full Cast >

Images