Call Me Sis

Not Available

Mi-ae, a middle aged woman is facing a midlife crisis not unlike those shared by countless others. A mother of three, the wife of a relatively prosperous bank executive, and a woman who enjoys a comfortably middle-class existence, Mi-ae grows increasingly frustrated by her two sons’ demeaning behavior towards her, her boorish husband’s unforgivable cheapness, and her own sadness at never having felt for herself the joys of true love — something she becomes acutely aware of when observing her estranged daughter’s loving relationship with another woman. After abruptly leaving a disastrous anniversary evening arranged by her thoughtless husband, Mi-ae meets the shy and kind Soo-nim, her youngest son’s schoolmate. Choosing to spend a long evening with Soo-nim rather than return home to the male members of her family, Mi-ae finds herself irresistibly drawn to this gentle young woman as a flood of emotions sweeps Mi-ae away on an unexpected journey of self-discovery.