Mariner tells the story of an iconic creature, the sea turtle, that has been the centerpiece for thousands of cultures, serving as the heart of creation, as a deity, as a trickster and much more. What better way to tell the story of man's connection to nature and the ocean than sea turtles, given our long-time fascination with them. The film explores the amazing world of turtles and man through thousands of years and how our futures are intertwined.