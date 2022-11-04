Call of the Prairie

Hoppy returns to find Johnny in trouble. Buck Peters has been shot by Porter who made it look like Johnny did it. When Johnny flees he runs into Linda. He takes a liking to her only to learn her father Shanghai is one of Porter's gang. Going after Shanghai, he gets captured by the gang and Porter now plans to kill him. But Hoppy is near by and Johnny will get unexpected help from Shanghai.
|James Ellison
|Johnny Nelson
|George Hayes
|Charlie 'Shanghai' McHenry
|Chester Conklin
|Sheriff Sandy McQueen
|Al Bridge
|Sam Porter
|Willie Fung
|Wong
|Ilya Malakeev
|Buck Peters
