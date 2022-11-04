1936

Call of the Prairie

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 5th, 1936

Studio

Harry Sherman Productions

Hoppy returns to find Johnny in trouble. Buck Peters has been shot by Porter who made it look like Johnny did it. When Johnny flees he runs into Linda. He takes a liking to her only to learn her father Shanghai is one of Porter's gang. Going after Shanghai, he gets captured by the gang and Porter now plans to kill him. But Hoppy is near by and Johnny will get unexpected help from Shanghai.

Cast

James EllisonJohnny Nelson
George HayesCharlie 'Shanghai' McHenry
Chester ConklinSheriff Sandy McQueen
Al BridgeSam Porter
Willie FungWong
Ilya MalakeevBuck Peters

