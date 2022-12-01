Call to Arms

Not Available

Your country calls - it's time to do your duty! So step right up today and support your right to bury arms (and anything else within reach) deep inside the nearest needy patriot! Witness new enlistee Jordan West undergo a manditory head shaving at the hands of Corporal Beau Saxon and then take his FIRST dildo (ever) up his innocent hole! Be there for the hottest three-way hand-balling yet released on video; then duck and cover as private Frank Sylvano takes a pounding from a barrage of hole-seeking missiles; and, if you're man enough for it, hold on as John Ferage sits all the way down on the biggest dildos and butt plugs ever made before taking a salute up to the elbow! Learn the truth about top-secret military agent Batboy. His performance here, code named Chain-Banged (or Anchors Away!) is certain to astonish you! OK, Private! Order your copy today!