Seon-woo receives calla every morning and wants to find out who the secret admirer is. One day, he goes to a nearby florist's where he meets Ji-hee. He falls in love with her at first sight, thinking she is the one who is sending him flowers. Seon-woo asks Ji-hee to go on a date and she agrees. He arrives at the rendenvous only to find that Ji-hee is held hostage and, to his horror, killed before his eyes.