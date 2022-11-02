Calles de fuego

Not Available

Ani and Niko are 16 and dating, but their lives couldn't be more different. She is the daughter of a taxi driver and a housewife and has always been happy and contented. Niko delivers pizzas, his mother is an alcoholic since his father abandoned them and his brother is a gang member and drug addict. The world of the young couple is altered by the increasingly frequent appearance of burned cars on weekends. Organized neighborhood patrols in the working class neighborhood will eventually trigger a tragedy that will affect them both.