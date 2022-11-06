Calling All Curs

Not Available

The Stooges are skilled veterinarians at a pet hospital who are the proud surgeons of Garçon, a prized poodle of socialite Mrs. Bedford (Isabelle LaMal). When dognappers posing as reporters (Lynton Brent, Cy Schindell) dognap the poodle, the boys frantically try to trick Mrs. Bedford by disguising a mutt as Garçon. However, when Mrs. Bedford's maid (Libby Taylor), who is frightened of dogs, accidentally vacuums a clump of glued-on fur off the mutt's shaggy coat, Mrs. Bedford threatens to throw the Stooges in jail. Desperate, the trio use the mutt as a bloodhound to track down the crooks. When they discover the enemies' hideout, a big fight ensues. Larry and Moe get knocked out, but then Curly defeats both crooks. The boys hear Garçon quietly barking from inside a closet, only to discover that the prized poodle has had a litter of pups.