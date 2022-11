Not Available

The first few minutes of this short show the process that studios use to select girls to be members of the chorus line in movie musicals. The following numbers from popular 1930s musicals are then presented: "Don't Say Goodnight" from Wonder Bar (1934); "Lullaby of Broadway" from Gold Diggers of 1935 (1935) ; "Shadow Waltz" from Gold Diggers of 1933 (1933); and "By a Waterfall" and "Shanghai Lil" from Footlight Parade (1933).