Calling E.T.

How would we, inhabitants of earth, present ourselves if we were to make contact with extraterrestrial intelligence? Will we manage to speak as one world? There is a small group of people who are seriously taking this unlikely scenario into account. Their daily life is spent looking for signals from extraterrestrial civilizations and wondering how we, earthlings, should present ourselves if we were to make real contact. There is a protocol for the big moment. The wish to speak as one world. But will we manage to do that? Can contact with extraterrestrial beings help to solve the problems of our planet?