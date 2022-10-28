Calling on Michigan

Not Available

This Traveltalk on Michigan begins with a look at the state's major educational institutions, which started as agricultural schools. We then visit the fish hatcheries at Grayling, which are used to keep the state's numerous lakes and rivers well stocked. After a short look at Detroit, the car capital of the world, we spend several minutes at Greenfield Village, founded in 1929 by automobile magnate Henry Ford. Included in the tour are churches, a clock tower, and the the homes of several famous persons in American history. Although some of the structures are reproductions, many of them are the actual buildings they lived in.