Calming Signals: What Your Dog Tells You

Norwegian dog trainer Turid Rugaas is a noted expert on canine body language, notably calming signals which are signals dogs give other dogs and humans that denote stress. These are dogs attempt to defuse situations that otherwise might result in fights or aggression. The DVD shows footage of many calming signals, how dogs use them, and how you can use them to calm your dog. This is the DVD format and companion to the popular book, On Talking Terms with Dogs. Note - this is not a professionally filmed DVD rather one done by dedicated amateur dog people; however, it does a good job of illustrating the canine body language subjects it addresses. Become a keen observer of canine behavior at home, in the community and among dogs to get better behavior and build a solid relationship. Learn to identify situations that are stressful to your dog so that you can resolve or avoid them. Filmed by the author in lovely outdoor settings, see the signals in action while Turid narrates.