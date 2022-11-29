Calon Bini

Not Available

Because of the ambition and greed to become the village chief, Paklik Agung forces Ningsih to marry Sapto. Ningsih herself is more concerned about how to continue her studies, but her parents could not afford it. When it is decided that Ningsih would get married, she goes to Jakarta. Paklik Agung is confused. Sapto cries every day. Ningsih finds moral support and finally fall in love with a character in a virtual world called "Footsteps". Ningsih works for Prawira and Andini. In this family, in-law and daughter-in-law relations do not get along. The only thing that fits is Satria Bagus who is sent to school in London.