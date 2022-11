Not Available

The evil witch Calon Arang uses black magic and strikes fear in the population in Bali during the 1000's. Her daughter Manggali, who can not find a man because everyone is afraid of her mother, instead of being nice to people and use their magic for good purposes. More information: http://ruangpendidikan.blogspot.de/2012/07/transformasi-bentuk-dalam-cerita-calon.html