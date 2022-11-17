Not Available

Calum Von Moger: Unbroken

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The Vladar Company

To many in the bodybuilding world, Calum Von Moger is seen as the future of the sport. A two time Mr. Universe champion who has proven himself to have one of the greatest physiques currently on the professional stage; Calum was catapulted into social media stardom. Known for his resemblance to Arnold Schwarzenegger and dubbed Arnold 2.0. But a sudden and tragic bicep tear brought his training and goals to a grinding halt. Losing dozens of pounds of muscle and unable to train until fully recovering – Calum was forced to reassess his bodybuilding path and find a way to fight back up to the top. Calum Von Moger: Unbroken chronicles his rise, fall, and now recovery as he moves into a promising career in television and film. Showcasing a man with an indomitable will that overcomes all the hurdles in his path and taking him to a place that both skeptics and doctors thought was impossible.

Cast

