Not Available

Short - A godfather in the Mafia comes to have dinner in a trendy Italian restaurant. Faithful to his customs, he orders a calzone. In his great surprise, he does not find egg there inside. Mad with rage, he sends his two right hands to settle the situation in the kitchen. Be terrorized, the chef and his dumb apprentice, they learn that the problem comes from the hen Nuggets which, victim of a depression, refuses to lay. Numbers of dance, theater, intimidation, everything is good to obtain the saving egg. - Clément Aubert, Fanny Deblock, Vincent Dos Reis