Not Available

At age 33, Finley Blake lives alone in a remote house in Austin, Texas. Since her divorce, she has been fighting to get back custody of her son, who was removed from her because of the supposedly immoral nature of her work. Finley is a camgirl: she earns her living by performing customized sexual scenes online. Flesh Memory is a document of a few days in her life, which is at once profoundly isolated and populated by virtual presences, a life attuned to screens, to so many distant interfaces connecting her to the outside world. The background to Finley’s performance life is her custody battle for her son.